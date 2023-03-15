Magic: The Gathering : special Magic card is special

Magic: The Gathering is older than Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh. The card game saw the light of day in 1993 and now has over 20,000 different cards. Well over 120 expansions have appeared in various languages ​​and regularly throw well-known and popular strategies overboard. The deck has seen a few collapses over the years, but now it’s all about the one ring.

MTG – Wild Expansion

StrangerThings or the Walking Dead. Magic: The Gathering – Publishers Wizards Of The Coast never gets bored of trying new ways to attract more players to the magic card game. There have also been video game collaborations with Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed. The latest expansion takes veterans and newcomers to the paper battle to Middle-earth.





A new “Lord of the rings”-It won’t be a movie, but new battles can now be fought. Frodo, Gandalf, Samwise and Aragorn extend their helping hands. Treasure lover Gollum and villain Sauron take the stage to give the player new ways to act. For fans of the franchise, and the card game, new doors open to adventure in middle earth. For treasure lovers, however, a very different kind of hunt begins with the expansion.

Also popular with PC games readers Dungeons & Dragons and Co. cancelled: Wizards of the Coast saves massively According to recent reports, Wizards of the Coast has stopped development of five unannounced video games. Dungeons & Dragons: Immersion beyond PC and console Dungeons and Dragons is a pen & paper game for role-playing fans. Read here why it also pays off for gamers! #advertising

One ring to rule them all

During the weekly MTG Livestream, Publisher revealed Wizards Of The Coast the one card: “1-of-1 One Ring”. A special variant of the “One Ring” card. Now it’s not uncommon for the deck to have various versions on different themes. But this map differs significantly from others. There will only be one.

The full beauty of the map can be seen on the official site of the card game can be viewed.

“1-of-1 One Ring” will have the indication number “001/001” and comes up with a special artwork. In addition, the card will only be found in the English boosters. And as mentioned, this map will only appear once in this particular rendering. A ring to rule them all definitely takes on a whole new meaning with this promotion.