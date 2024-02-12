Mahomes and Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl title, beat 49ers in overtime

LAS VEGAS.- Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs once again reign supreme in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes threw a three-yard pass to Mecole Hardman with three seconds left in overtime, and the Chiefs came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday in the second game that went to overtime in the history of the Super Bowl, becoming the first team to retain the title in 19 years and the ninth in total.

With pop star Taylor Swift watching her boyfriend Kelce from a private box, the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl title in five years, establishing themselves as a dynasty in the NFL.

The first Super Bowl in Las Vegas was a mistake-laden and mostly boring game until a back-and-forth fourth quarter followed by overtime. It was only the second of 58 Super Bowls that had to be decided in overtime.

The Chiefs trailed 22-19 after Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, but Mahomes drove the Chiefs into the end zone, completing another dazzling comeback in this rematch of the Super Bowl from ago. four years.

Mahomes ran eight yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the Chiefs afloat, then improvised with a 19-yard run to set up the decisive touchdown play.

After the quarterback connected with a lonely Hardman, the Chiefs took to the Allegiant Stadium field to celebrate under a shower of red and yellow.

