Mahrer Anger Video: Does Vorarlberg cheese art fit into the Viennese fountain market?

The viral anger video by the Viennese ÖVP boss Karl Mahrer, in which he criticizes the loss of Viennese culture on Brunnenmarkt, provides a topic for discussion. Stephan Gruber runs a cheese stand there and has no understanding for such statements.

dr Stephan Gruber actually comes from Dornbirn, but the center of his life, like that of many Vorarlbergers, has become the federal capital.

Cheese culture from the Bregenzerwald at Vienna’s Brunnenmarkt

The scientist at the Medical University of Vienna, who appears on Twitter as a cheese inspector, has been supplying his customers with the finest cheese specialties from the Bregenzerwald for years at Yppenplatz, right in the middle of the Brunnenmarkt targeted by the ÖVP politician. And condemns the statements by the Viennese politician, which the opposition regards as racist hate speech.

“The place enjoys cult status”

“The square is unbelievably beautiful and the Brunnenmarkt enjoys cult status not only within Vienna. I’ve even had customers who came to the market from San Francisco. I hardly know of any other place where coexistence and living together is celebrated as much as here “, says the cheese expert in the VOL.AT telephone call.

Mahrer: “Austrian culture no longer exists on the market”

He has all the less understanding for the statements made by the Viennese ÖVP boss Karl Mahrer, who is currently locating the loss of Viennese culture on Brunnenmarkt. “Syrians, Afghans, Arabs have taken over the fountain market,” the politician said in a video that went viral.



Stephan Gruber’s booth at the Brunnenmarkt in Vienna.

For Mahrer, the market with its traditionally international range is a “symbol of failed integration”. One cannot currently speak of an enriching cultural diversity on the Brunnenmarkt if Austrian culture no longer exists in Austria, in Vienna, it is said in a Dispatch of the People’s Party representative.



For Gruber, the market is a place of diversity and lived togetherness.

At least the Vorarlberg culture is still there, even if many Viennese may not think it is Austrian, one could interpret the city council’s statements. Because in addition to Stephan Gruber’s stand, there are other cheese specialties from the Ländle, restaurants with local specialties and products that definitely meet the taste of the Viennese public.



Finest cheese specialties directly from the Bregenzerwald farmers are offered in the federal capital.

