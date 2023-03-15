Maischberger in the live ticker: What does Lindner say about the household dispute?

What about the debt brake? “There is no alternative,” says Gerster – even if it says so in the law. “Lindner inherited a structural budget deficit from GroKo.” Added to this was the war, which can be understood as an emergency. Deiß points out that Scholz was once Minister of Finance. He too is in favor of compliance with the debt brake. Schmitz disagrees that the debt brake is not there to prevent an imminent recession. In addition, there are already exceptions anyway and you have to pay attention to the expenses. He refers to yesterday’s report by the military commissioners and the new defense minister, who is making demands.’

11:05 p.m.: Gerster on Wissing: “He’s not investing in rail or rail and he’s expanding the autobahn in a big way.” Germany is lagging behind on a global level in this regard. The round sees the responsibility not only at Wissing, but also at Scholz. The credibility of the Federal Republic in the EU Parliament would suffer. According to Gerster, Germany is in a row with Hungary and Italy as a big blocker.

Gerster describes statements by Minister of Transport Wissing as “inappropriate”, who spoke of “climate blah-blah” and criticized constructive suggestions. Schmitz fears that the credibility of the FDP could suffer more and more. According to Deiß, the durability of the statements is “nearly zero”. The climate targets, which Wissing’s transport sector missed with a bang, are discussed.

First, the state of the federal government is discussed in the round of Gerster, Schmitz and Deiß. What is the relationship between Scholz, Lindner and Habeck? Schmitz says: “It’s like couples therapy. It’s good to meet up there. But it was by no means a covenant of love. The Greens and the FDP are currently giving little away. A lot of trust has been lost.”

Here we go, guests and topics are introduced.

Welcome to “Maischberger” late Wednesday evening. In a few minutes, FDP party leader Christian Lindner discussed his plans for the future structure of the federal budget with the other guests.

Yesterday, CDU politician Jens Spahn and Green leader Ricarda Lang spoke controversially about this topic on “Maischberger” in the first. Now the Finance Minister is Sandra Maischberger’s guest: Christian Lindner takes a stand. The FDP boss will probably also explain which traffic light projects he thinks are within a realistic budget.

The decision to postpone the presentation of the federal budget for 2024 is considered by some to be problematic, while others see it as a more normal process.

All guests of the show at a glance:

Christian Lindner (FDP party leader and Federal Minister of Finance)

Wolfgang Ischinger (longtime chairman of the Munich Security Conference)

Katja Petrowskaja (German-Ukrainian writer and journalist)

Petra Gerster (journalist and former “Today” moderator)

Gregor Peter Schmitz (“Stern” Editor-in-Chief)

Matthias Deiß (deputy head of the ARD capital city studio)

Together they also talk about the brutal battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. How long will the people stand behind President Zelenskyy’s strategy? Should the West do more for a peace solution and respond to China’s proposals? Ischinger and Petrovskaya will deal with questions like these.