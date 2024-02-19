Maisie Williams talks about her beginnings in Game of Thrones: I was lost

Almost four years have passed since the last chapter of a plot as famous as Game of Thrones. A series as famous as it is controversial (due to its end), and which began on April 17, 2011. A time in which it has been possible to see how its actors have grown and developed their characters (at least those who arrive until the last season), as Maisie Williams.

The British actress became known in this HBO production, which she came to when she was just a 12-year-old girl, and in which she grew up with her character, Arya Starkuntil the production ended at the age of 22, where he obtained a very important role.

A series that he spoke about in an interview with The Times, where She claimed to feel lost for a long time due to her rise to fame. and the growth in popularity thanks to his character. I knew I was, and When I felt like I didn’t have my own identity, it made me very uncomfortable.. Now I feel much more comfortable in my own skin. But for me it is difficult to even get here to talk about how hard it was, he confessed.

He took fame badly

It was very difficult for the interpreter to change her life so quickly, because had to change radically for the exhibition both in the media and in front of fans. In fact, Maisie Williams admits that this was the most difficult part of her early life.

That rise to fame led her to make a decision that more and more figures in cinema and series are adopting, and that is to be more selective with her roles, confessing in a previous interview, granted to The Hollywood Reporter, that she noticed two interpreters like Robert Pattinson y Kristen Stewart.

I admire Robert Pattinson and I admire Kristen Stewart. I love what they have done. I’ve been trying to understand what she did so well, the decisions she made and how they affected the longevity of her career. So yes, I definitely aspire to be like them, yes, take notes and follow in their footstepshe then noted, referring to how they reacted after the success they achieved with the Twilight saga.