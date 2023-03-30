Maison Margiela launches a 9,000-peso mask, was it right? – Merca2.0 Magazine

Maison Margiela is a well-known fashion brand, which has established itself in the market for its eccentricities and high cost of garments.

Like Maison Margiela, brands of the level of Balenciaga have been discovered in the fashion market, which assume design risks in the products they sell.

The luxury market has become one of great value for the consumer.

The cost of a mask of nine thousand pesos accounts for the excesses that fashion marketing reaches today, where these forms have sought to consolidate themselves before the consumer, with products that attract attention both for price and design.

The occurrence of this garment is not such, on the contrary, it is a product that responds to trends in an industry, which have been consolidated with measurements like those made by “Statista Consumer Market Insights”where an interesting category is that of luxury fashionwhich has become a benchmark of great value in the market with revenues of 92 billion dollars, while the luxury jewelry and watches segment is estimated to generate revenues of 64 billion dollars.

9 thousand pesos for a piece of cloth

A piece of cloth that is tied above the neck is priced at nine thousand pesos and the occurrence by John Galliano, the current creative director of the firm, bets on references to the renaissance with these designs that stand out on the website both for the color and for the explanation they have given, where they argue that they are garments that “play with identity; this fabric mask lightly covers the face in stretch georgette.”

These occurrences in the luxury market with products that claim to give a statement by the designers are part of the discourse with which many of these brands launch products to the market, generating experiences that seek to be remarkable and most importantly, benchmarks in the luxury market. how valuable it is to tell the consumer experiences through products that seek to generate a narrative.

We saw an excellent example in this regard with Balenciaga brands that have made famous their collaborations with popular brands of sandals made of plastic known as Crocs, launching a huge bag made of this plastic material as well as a kind of slippers that show us how how important interaction has become in this market.

These products have revealed a very interesting phenomenon in the market and it is the one that has to do with the way in which brands are joining the social conversation, not only with actions of interest on the part of the consumer, but also through activities that have been become central to get closer to the consumer in increasingly valuable moments, such as those that have to do with the interaction that brands intend with their designs.

This has led to the emergence of very important trends, such as those that have to do with the way in which brands are dictating activities that are increasingly determined to interact with the brand, as demonstrated by the enormous number of launches that have been released with Exceptional products such as a Vetements T-shirt with the DHL logo in a yellow color, which became a flagship item of excess to which the creative interaction between the brand and consumers arrives, with unexpected products in the middle of the equation.