Makanaky’s reprehensible confession in the Maicelo program: he participated in a group rape at school

The influencer Makanaky spoke about this reprehensible fact in an interview on the ex-boxer’s program. Video: Cha Kalato

Einer Gilber Alva Leonbetter known on social media as makanakyhe confessed, in an interview with Jonathan Maicelowho participated in a group rape at school.

“It was at the age of 15, with a chibola. (Her friends of hers) told me: ‘Do you want to debut? But she doesn’t want to, we’re going to do it by force.’ She didn’t want to leave and my friends, since they are ‘cold’, took her (…). It wasn’t a rape, I don’t know. Nothing, I have not raped, my friends told me why they are ‘cold cold’”, said the tiktoker who accumulates more than 150 thousand followers on this social network.

Jonathan Maicelo insisted on this issue. makanaky He commented that it had only been a “mischief” when he was a minor: . “No nothing, the young woman in the end wanted to. Years have passed. I even greeted with her. They were chiboladas ”.

The reprehensible confession of the influencer went viral on social networks. Many have called for the intervention of the prosecution and the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP), then he should face justice.

“The Prosecutor’s Office should act, on the other hand, the networks must stop making anyone famous”, “How would these miserable people feel if that happened to their daughters or sisters” and “The Prosecutor’s Office must act now! It is not something that has to be let go”, are some of the comments from users on social networks.

the video of makanaky and Jonathan CorneLo, for his part, has already been deleted from the ex-boxer’s TikTok account.

Although for many he is an illustrious unknown, makanaky He has achieved some fame for some time now due to his controversial actions that he has carried out in public.

It all started in April 2022, in the midst of the harsh carrier strike that affected Peru that month. The workers demanded a reduction in the price of hydrocarbons and tolls.

One of the most iconic images of that protest, the gift Einer Gilbert Alva Leonhis real name, who in the midst of the protests, and surrounded by sticks, stones and tires, decided to go for a ‘ride’ naked on his bicycle along the Central Highway.

Without shame and without shame, makanaky He performed a series of pirouettes before the sight and patience of dozens of onlookers who celebrated his grace. Even a motorcycle police officer who was near the scene was also surprised that he only honked at him to stop making the ‘joke’ about him. That would be the beginning of his popularity.

(Facebook: Makanaki)

Since then, he began to use his social networks to share his day to day with his new followers.

For this, Alva Leon he had already been planning to get a ‘stage’ name, until he was ‘trolled’ by a friend.

It happens that one of his friends recommended that he wear ‘Makanaky’, since, supposedly, it meant that he was a person who achieved his dreams. It was actually the nickname given to another subject who lived by his house who suffered from certain mental disorders.

After that leap to fame, thanks to social networks, makanaky began to be requested by some businessmen to promote some products.

And due to his self-confidence and little shame in going out naked on the street, he was also summoned by Inka Productions, a company dedicated to creating pornographic content and was part of two of his films. He also managed to venture into the world of music.

In July of last year, makanaky debuted with the song ‘Fucking adultery’, a rare piece of music that mixes various urban rhythms with some psychedelic melodies.

This single theme had some success, since more than 700,000 views have already reached his YouTube account in just eight months. In addition, on Spotify Peru it is one of the most listened to songs.