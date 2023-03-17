Make a fool of yourself with this portable microwave

The battery-powered microwave could also make sense for many purposes.

A romantic campfire where you grill your food could soon be considered old-fashioned. A new portable microwave has what it takes to revolutionize the preparation of food far away from civilization. Die Battery operated microwave but also has what it takes to make a fool of yourself. Who wants to lug around that huge thing just to reheat some sloppy instant noodles?

But portable microwaves can also make sense The portable microwave was presented on tool maker seewhich is the unusual part on the home market in Japan offers for sale. In this respect, the target group is more likely to be construction workers, which can also make sense. For construction sites or one camping trip the part has potential to find enough buyers. The microwave gets its energy from 2 attachable 40 volt batteries from the Makita XGT series. This should make it possible to use the microwave for a period of 8 minutes at 500 Watt to operate. The power is then reduced to 350 watts until the batteries are drained. Converted, there is talk of sufficient energy with which one 11 meals or 20 drinks can warm up.

5 Pictures View slide show

