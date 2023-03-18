Makeup trends at Lollapalooza Argentina 2023

Throughout the world, festivals are spaces where artistic, aesthetic, musical expressions vibrate and why not, a place where fashion, beauty and makeup trends take center stage. Thousands of Lollapalooza attendees prepare their looks for the three days of the festival and seek to express their personality to the fullest.

Natura is present at Lollapalooza and you can find the Natura Portal: a space that will unite music, makeup and a call to collective action to build a more plural, inclusive and sustainable world. There you will be able to put on makeup with one of the looks promoted by the brand to highlight the genuine beauty of each person.

“Like music, makeup is a form of expression; and we find in this union a tool for social transformation capable of promoting new imaginaries, amplifying voices, valuing plurality and uniting diverse audiences in search of a better world for everyone”, says Florencia Violini, Marketing Manager of Natura. In addition, she maintains “it is a space focused on experiences that highlights that culture and the union of people are essential to generate transformations.”