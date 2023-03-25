Mallorca is fighting mass tourism – and is cutting 13,000 guest beds

Mallorca-Ticker Mallorca is deleting guest beds – and does not allow any more Von t-online , dpa , sms , cch , Battery , lk , ankl , ktz , jb , dom , lhe , kma , nsa Updated on 03/25/2023 – 09:44 amReading time: 35 min. Mallorca has no desire for even more bed castles: The Balearic Island is cutting 13,000 guest beds. (Quelle: IMAGO/Schoening)

Mallorca has declared war on mass tourism. Now the island’s government has decided: Instead of allowing more guest beds, 13,000 will be deleted.

The most important things at a glance

++ Mallora cancels 13,000 guest beds (03/25/2023) ++

Mallorca wants to counteract mass tourism. Now the island council has decided not to allow any more guest beds. That said Island Council President Catalina Cladera on Friday. But that’s not all.

The 13,000 guest beds that have been frozen in the so-called bed exchange since the new tourism law was passed in spring 2022 will also be canceled without replacement.

A new tourism framework law, which has not yet been drafted, is intended to regulate the number of guest beds in Mallorca. There are currently around 430,000 guest beds on the Balearic Island, around 315,000 of which belong to hotels, the others to private holiday apartments.

++ Modern repellents against vermin (03/24/2023) ++

In the future, modern methods will be used to combat vermin on Palma de Mallorca. Drones should be able to quickly detect and disperse swarms of mosquitoes. So far, the city has used helicopters and pesticides to combat the swarms. However, this was also associated with costs of 20,000 euros per day of use.

Parks, kindergartens and schools are equipped with cameras with special sensors that report the movements of rats and other small animals in real time. This allows a precise reaction to an infestation. It is therefore no longer necessary to spread rat poison as a preventive measure and combating vermin is safer, reports the “Mallorca Zeitung“.

++ Airbnb holiday apartments in Palma often not legal (03/21/2023) ++

The supply of illegal holiday homes in Palma is flourishing again. Condominiums are also illegally rented out in other cities on Mallorca.

Shortly before the start of the travel season, the offer of illegal holiday accommodation on Mallorca is booming again. This means that owners, especially in Palma de Mallorca, illegally rent out flats and apartments to tourists.

There aren’t as many as there were a few years ago, reports the “Mallorca Zeitung“But even in 2023, of the 2,000 apartments offered on the Airbnb platform, only 621 would actually have the necessary license. According to this, 70 percent of the accommodations are illegal.

According to the newspaper, the number is also in the double digits in other towns – for example in Llubí (40 percent), Ariany (34), Búger (33), Costitx (33) and Escorca (30).

++ Rental cars up to 30 percent cheaper at Easter (03/19/2023) ++

Rental car prices have risen sharply in Mallorca in recent years. The main reason for this was the poor ability to plan due to the corona pandemic. The car fleet was too small for the demand.

Due to the good forecasts for this year’s tourism on the island, car rental companies can start the season better prepared. A study by the comparison portal “Check24” came to the conclusion that the prices for rental cars at Easter in Spain are around 19 percent cheaper than in the previous year. While a rental car cost an average of EUR 54.06 per day last year, it is expected to rise to EUR 43.89 this year.

A comparison by the “billigermietwagen.de” portal even assumes that prices have fallen by up to 30 percent compared to the previous year. The study assumes daily prices of 45 euros per day for this year, which roughly corresponds to the value of “Check24”. However, according to “Billigermietwagen.de”, rental cars cost an average of 65 euros per day in 2022, which explains the sharper price decline. However, a return to the prices before the pandemic (about 25 euros per day) is not realistic.

++ Parts of the medieval city wall uncovered (03/15/2023) ++

Parts of the medieval city wall were found during construction work on Palma’s Plaça d’Espanya. The work on the sewage system was accompanied from the start by archaeologists who had expected a discovery, as reported by the “Mallorca Zeitung”. In the Middle Ages, the Porta Pintada gate with its defensive towers and one of the bridges that gave access to the city were located directly under the Plaça d’Espanya.