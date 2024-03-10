Maluma is already a father: the name of the European city he has chosen for his daughter

Maluma and Susana Gmez are already parents. The couple welcomed their first daughter together this Saturday, March 9 at the Rosario Clinic in Medellin, Colombia. Although neither of them has used their social networks to announce the good news, Yes, the birth of the little girl has been leaked after several hospital patients complained about the supposed favorable treatment that the bride received. of the successful singer.

One of the first to complain was the prestigious lawyer Anglica Monsalve Gaviria who used her account on the social network report that he could not meet his grandsonborn on the same day, given that the clinic management withdrew all visits due to the presence of Maluma in the place.

I have not been able to see my grandson, Piero, who was born at the Rosario Clinic, in Medellín. They took my daughter and other mothers out of the waiting room because today Maluma’s daughter was born in that clinic, writes the jurist in her profile. The law applies in different ways according to the stratum and the money you have (…) Maluma’s private security, which should set an example, is the reason why today some mothers and grandmothers like me, have their right to see their children and grandchildren because the right of a famous or rich person prevails, he adds.

Little Paris

Although neither the artist nor the architect have commented on the birth of the little girl, The first image of Maluma with his baby is already circulating on social networks. In the photo distributed by Poder magazine, the performer of hits like Happy Four is seen very tenderly kissing his daughter Pars.

But why Paris? A few weeks ago, Maluma already announced the name of her first daughter in an interview with the Desconnected TV podcast and the reason for this choice. Nothing more and nothing less than because we made it there.

This is Susana Gmez, Maluma’s love

Susana Gómez, 29 years old, is a young Colombian architect who She began her romance with Maluma in mid-2021 after divorcing her husband at the time.. It was not until December of that same year that the couple made their romance official with a photograph where they kissed. So many years looking for love on the outside and I hadn’t realized that it was there, right next to me. Thank you, Santa, wrote the singer on Christmas Day.