Maluma shares photographs of his daughter’s birth

MIAMI.- A few days after the birth of the little girl Paris, the colombian singer Maluma and his girlfriend, the architect Susana Gomez have shared on their social networks the first photographs of their is He album It is composed of black and white images.

“On March 9 at 8:23 AM, the love of our lives, Paris Londoo Gómez, was born. Thank you all for your congratulatory messages and good wishes,” begins the interpreter’s writing.

“Susana, love: Thank you for fulfilling my greatest dream of being a father, I will never forget that moment. I love you,” he concludes.

In the first photo you can see Paris’s hand taking her dad’s finger; a second in which Susana holds her baby on her chest while the singer kisses her forehead; and the third is Maluma carrying her firstborn.

For his part, Gmez published the same photo with which Poder magazine gave the exclusive news of the girl’s birth. But, unlike her father, the architect only wrote the initials PLG. In a second post she wrote: “Paris Londoo Gmez. March 9 / 2024. 08:23 AM.”

Both have received comments and congratulations from followers and other entertainment figures, among which stands out Paris Hilton, who wrote to Maluma: “Congratulations @Maluma! Welcome to the club! I love her name!”.

Controversy

However, Maluma avoided mentioning the controversy that surrounded the birth of the girl, since it must be remembered that the artist allegedly ordered the entire maternity floor where Susana gave birth to be closed.

“I have not been able to see my grandson who was born at the @clinicarosario in Medellín. They took my daughter and other mothers out of the waiting room because today @maluma’s daughter was born in that clinic,” he begins his writing.

“Maluma’s private security, who should set an example, is the reason why today some mothers and grandmothers like me are denied the right to see their children and grandchildren because the right of a famous or rich person takes precedence.” , continued questioning Law 100, which as he explained is legislation that is applied in Colombia: “in different ways according to the stratum and the money you have.”

The fact generated rejection and the artist has been criticized for this.