Maluma shows his baby’s face on social networks

MIAMI.- Everything seems to indicate that Maluma enjoy your first days of paternity. Although the Colombian singer has not been so present on social networks, he shared with his followers images of how he has lived the two weeks since Paris came into the world.

“My first 15 days as Dad, this is the best thing I have ever experienced in my life,” reads the text that accompanies an album on Instagram with photos of the interpreter with the baby, and one of them lets you see a little of her face is

There is also a video in which he is seen dancing with Paris in his arms to the rhythm of reggae.

In the images you can also see how the birth of the girl has been news celebrated by many, since the house is full of bouquets of congratulatory and welcome flowers.

The mother and partner of the interpreter also shared some photographs on her social network and wrote: “15 days of a lot of love with the Londoo Gómez family.”

Birth of Paris

Don Juan’s firstborn came into the world on March 9. The Colombian magazine Poder had the exclusive of his birth, a medium that shared the first photograph of the interpreter with the girl.

After the emotional moment, Maluma shared the first images of the little girl on Instagram and thanked the support his family received after sharing the long-awaited news with the world.

“On March 9 at 8:23 AM, the love of our lives, Paris Londoo Gómez, was born. Thank you all for your congratulatory messages and good wishes,” begins the interpreter’s writing.

“Susana, love: Thank you for fulfilling my greatest dream of being a father, I will never forget that moment. I love you,” he concludes.