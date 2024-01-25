Man accused of harassing Taylor Swift arrested

MIAMI.- If something is left over Taylor Swift They are fans, but it seems that not all of them express their admiration in a healthy way. David Crowe has gone viral for being seen on multiple occasions hanging around the pop star’s residence in NY.

The complaints against the man have been made not only by the singer’s security personnel, but also by other residents of the area. However, Crowe does not understand the authorities’ warnings and always returns to the place.

According to TMZ, the man was arrested on Saturday the 20th and later detained on Monday, January 22. However, after being released, Crowe returned to the area on the afternoon of Wednesday the 24th. He was initially seen outside a McDonald’s at 2: pm smoking a cigarette, but later arrived at Taylor’s house.

The fast food restaurant is just two blocks from the singer’s residence.

A neighbor noticed the man’s presence and contacted 911. After a few minutes, the shelf arrested David Crowe for the third time.

Obsession

Now, authorities have charged the man with criminal contempt, as a protective order had already been issued against him on Wednesday morning before he was released. Crowe is charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of stalking the interpreter.

A law enforcement source told TMZ that Crowe claimed to be from Seattle and said he was waiting to catch a flight home. Although it was proven that he lives in Washington, the authorities found no evidence of the alleged trip that he claimed he would make.

Likewise, the source asserts that the man knows the problem with his actions and that he is obsessed with Swift.

“He’s aware of what he’s doing and he’s articulate. He’s obsessed with her and can’t stay away from where she lives. We’re doing everything we can to protect her.”

It is unknown if Taylor was at home, since it is known that she returned to the city since she was seen on Tuesday with Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne.