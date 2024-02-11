Man accused of killing his partner

Police accuse the 37-year-old Bronx man who was arrested this Saturday of shooting and killing his girlfriend, as well as wounding her nephews.

All this happened early Saturday morning in the Bedford Park area.

In Citizen App images you can see the location of the scene.

Police said Rosvin Mejía-Castillo shot and killed Saida Bonilla, 40, around 5 a.m.

He also shot Bonilla’s nephews, ages 9 and 16.

The minors were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

“I heard, but since night they were there, since night… We have to be here and we are going to hit it, and hopefully…”, explains a neighbor who said she heard an argument for several hours of the night…

Mejía-Castillo faces charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons possession.

