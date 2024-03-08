Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide case in South Miami

A man and a woman were found dead this Thursday afternoon in a suspected murder-suicide that occurred at a South Miami apartment complex, according to authorities.

At the moment the identity of the victims or who killed whom has not been revealed.

It is only known that the deceased were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s who were a couple, although it is not clear if they were married, as revealed by the local press.

The incident occurred around noon in an apartment on the third floor of the Red Road Commons condominium, located at 6620 SW 57th in the aforementioned city in Miami-Dade County.

The building is usually rented seasonally and mainly to students from the University of Miami, which is located near where the tragic event occurred.

A young woman who lives in the adjacent apartment said that she left her house at 10 in the morning and that she did not hear or see anything. It was when she returned that she saw many police officers and a woman crying.

Until the closing of this note, no other details have emerged about the murder-suicide case.

The authorities are investigating what happened.