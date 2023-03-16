Man arrested for attempted murder in central Helsingborg

It was Sunday the fifth of March, on the same day as a serious assault on a man in his 60s, where the suspected assassination attempt took place. Both incidents took place in close proximity to each other – both in place and time.

– But we see no connection. They are being investigated as two separate incidents, says prosecutor Cecilia Andersson.

Late on Sunday evening, a man in his 20s sought care for several stab wounds at Helsingborg’s hospital.

– He is feeling well today from his injuries, says Cecilia Andersson.

Native of Helsingborg

The day after that attempted murder, the suspect was identified and the prosecutor therefore chose to arrest him in his absence. The man is from Helsingborg.

– On Monday, March 13, the police were able to arrest and execute my request for arrest, says Cecilia Andersson.

The suspect is suspected on probable grounds of attempted murder, which is the higher level of suspicion. The man is also suspected of assault in a court case. The prosecutor has requested that the man be remanded in custody, which Helsingborg’s district court will decide on during Thursday morning.