Man arrested for showing pornography and sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl in Miami

A man was arrested in Miami for showing pornography and sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl at a party on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred in the Spring Garden neighborhood.

The aggressor was identified as Santiago Rodolfo, a homeless 44-year-old who was a friend of the minor’s family. That day, around 7:00 pm, she showed him pornography and forced her to touch his penis.

The police report, to which he had access Local 10reveals that the girl told her father that Rodolfo showed her a video on his phone of “a naked man and woman doing something” but “he didn’t know the name of what they were doing in the video.”

The minor explained that the man “grabbed her hand and put it on her private parts” over her clothes.

The police investigation included a forensic interview with the girl, who confirmed that the attacker also “tried to touch her vagina.”

Miami authorities arrested Rodolfo last Tuesday and charged him with charges of lewd and lascivious sexual abuse on a child under 12, attempted lewd and lascivious sexual abuse on a child under 12, lewd and lascivious conduct on a child. under 16 years of age and displaying minor obscene material.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.