Man attacks the judge handling his case in a court in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS .- A man accused of assault attacked the judge hearing his case in a courtroom in Las Vegas, sparking a brawl that involved attorneys and court officials, officials and witnesses said.

The defendant jumped on the defense table, climbed onto the stand and attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus, who fell from her chair, hit the wall and was injured but was not hospitalized, court officials said. The disorder was captured by the cameras in the room.

A security guard, who came to the judge’s aid, was hospitalized due to a cut on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder, officials and witnesses said.

The incident occurred around 11 am at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas.

The defendant, Deobra Delone Redden, 30, was subdued and thrown to the ground behind the judge’s seat by court officials and corrections officers, some of whom were seen throwing punches.

Redden, who was on trial for assault allegations, was arrested and charged with new charges of assault, including assaulting a protected person, referring to the judge and court officials.

“It all happened so quickly that it was hard to know what to do,” said Richard Scow, the county attorney general who had filed the initial charges against Redden, stemming from allegations that he attacked a person with a baseball bat last year.

Redden’s attorney, Caesar Almase, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Redden was not handcuffed when he arrived at court Wednesday. He was wearing a white shirt and dark pants and stood next to his attorney as he asked the judge for leniency, describing himself as “a person who never stops trying to do the right thing, no matter how hard it is.”

“I’m not a rebellious person,” he told the judge, adding he didn’t think he should be sent to prison. “But if it’s appropriate for you, then do what you have to do.”

When the judge made it clear that she intended to put him behind bars, and the court bailiff prepared to handcuff him, Redden shouted profanities and attacked the officer.

