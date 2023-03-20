Man dies in spectacular road accident

Juarez City.- A fatal rollover was recorded tonight on the Juárez-Porvenir highway and Rivera del Lago street, elements of the Road Safety Coordination reported.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee lost control of his unit and overturned, coming to a stop on a wooden pole with electrical wiring, a traffic policeman said.

When cartwheeling, the driver left the unit and crashed to the ground, losing his life on the road.

The fatal victim was not identified, it was only reported that it is a man of approximately 30 years of age.

The road elements indicated that there is constant vigilance by the corporation on this road, in addition they ask the public to respect the speed limits.