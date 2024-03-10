Man kills his mother after mistaking her for an intruder in Missouri

OLIVETTE — And man 25-year-old shot dead his madre because he mistook her for an intruder in his house in Missouri, his lawyer said.

Jaylen Johnson mistook his mother for an intruder trying to break into the back door of their home in Olivette, a St. Louis suburb, in the incident that occurred Thursday around 7:30 a.m., Johnson’s attorney said. William Goldstein.

Monica McNichols-Johnson, 56, died in the incident despite efforts by Johnson’s girlfriend to save her, police said.

Speaking to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Goldstein said Johnson immediately called 911, and that he has been emotionally destroyed ever since.

“He hasn’t stopped crying,” Goldstein said.

Johnson was charged with manslaughter and armed criminal action, and his bond was set at $100,000.

Johnson is a former high school football player who is employed and has no police record. Goldstein noted that Johnson kept a gun for his own protection because he was once robbed at gunpoint.

Source: With information from AP