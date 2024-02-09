Man murders his wife and mother of his five children in South Florida

A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his wife and then barricading himself inside their home in Grand Palms, a quiet residential community in Pembroke Pinesin Broward County.

The tragic event occurred early on Thursday morning, while the couple’s five children, aged between 3 and 16, were in the house, according to the local press.

The police identified Jorge Saint Clair, of Venezuelan origin, as the person allegedly responsible for stabbing his wife Verónica Rincón de Saint Clair, also from Venezuela.

Following the crime, the subject barricaded himself inside the garage until SWAT members could reach him safely.

According to the authorities, Officers quickly secured the area surrounding the home and removed the children and the seriously injured woman from inside the home.

Although the victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, he died as a result of the extent of his injuries.

The attacker was also transported to a hospital with injuries that police say were not inflicted by law enforcement, although authorities declined to provide more information about how he was injured.

It was shortly after 6:00 a.m. on February 8 that police received a call from a neighbor who reported that a man in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive had attacked his wife with a knife and then locked himself inside. from the house’s garage.

“The police department has not yet confirmed the motive for this incident, the investigation is preliminary at this time and there is a lot of information that we need to verify”said Pembroke Pines police spokesman Adam Feiner.

The residents of the residential complex are shocked by the tragedy, since it is a quiet area and they are not used to witnessing bloody events.

The case remains under investigation.

IN CONSTRUCTION