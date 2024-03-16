Man murders three members of his family and barricades himself in a US house

A gunman killed three people in their homes in Philadelphia and then barricaded himself in a home in the capital of New Jersey.

The suspect was identified as Andre Gordon Jr, 26, who fatally shot his stepmother, his teenage sister and the mother of his children in Falls Township, eastern Pennsylvania, in shootings that spread to two homes. reported Local 10.

Police explained that Gordon first broke into a home in the Falls Township community in Levittown and killed his stepmother 52-year-old Karen Gordon, and her 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon.

There were three other family members in the house, including a 14-year-old boy, who hid while the young man looked for them.

He then went to another home in Levittown and shot and killed Taylor Daniel, 25, who is the mother of his two children. The children were at the scene of the crime but were not injured.

Daniel’s mother, meanwhile, was bludgeoned with a rifle, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said, adding that she is expected to be injured woman recover.

Authorities had not determined a motive for the attacks.

Gordon was homeless and had had some minor brushes with the law, but nothing to indicate he would be capable of such an act, Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said.

After the attacks, the young man stole a car in the parking lot of a store and then fled in another car, also stolen, in which he drove to a house near Trenton (New Jersey), where he took refuge.

The officers closed the block and in the middle of the afternoon they called Gordon over a loudspeaker to persuade him to leave the house.

Through the loudspeaker they instructed him: “Andre, stay away from the windows. If you want to give up, dial 911 now.”

The residents of the home were brought to safety without injuries. In addition, the residents of the neighborhood gathered next to the barricade to see what was happening.