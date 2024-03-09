Man shot dead by police in Queens

The authorities will continue to investigate this Saturday the case of a man who was killed by the police after he confronted the police with a knife this Friday in Queens.

At around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute at a family gathering on 62nd Avenue in the Forest Hills area.

The uniformed officer indicated that when they arrived the person charged at the officers while holding a knife.

The Chief of the Police Department, Jeffrey Maddrey, said in a press conference that they told the man to drop the knife, but the subject ignored it.

That’s when a sergeant discharged his taser and two other officers did the same with their firearms.

Maddrey added that after neutralizing him, they began resuscitation techniques to try to save his life.

Police say they recovered the knife at the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where his death was confirmed.

Security camera footage also shows a woman leaving the apartment before officers arrived.

The uniformed officer says she was stabbed twice in the stomach.

She was treated at a nearby hospital.

It was also reported that several children were present when the dispute broke out.

At this time no arrests have been made.

___

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.