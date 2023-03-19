Man steals auto parts with fake invoice in El Paso

Step.– A man stole more than $2,100 worth of merchandise from an auto parts store in El Paso’s Mission Valley. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are requesting help in identifying the suspect in the robbery through the Crime of the Week program.

On Tuesday, February 28, the suspect entered O’Reilly’s auto parts store at 7044 Alameda.

The alleged thief stole a variety of merchandise totaling $2,116.06. Among the stolen items were several vehicle batteries, a carburetor and accessories. The suspect stole the items using a forged invoice. The activity was recorded on security video and investigators are sure someone will be able to identify him.

After picking up the merchandise, he left in a light-colored GMC Sierra pickup with a custom cargo lift.

Anyone with information about this robbery should immediately call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement and the media to solve crimes.