Man tries to open the emergency door of a plane in mid-flight in the US.

Chaos broke out on an American Airlines flight when a passenger tried to open an emergency exit door in the air, but was prevented by other travelers who grabbed him, taped his legs, and tied his hands. To the back.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, about 20 minutes after the Boeing 737 took off in Albuquerque, New Mexico, bound for Chicago.

American Airlines Flight 1219 had to return to its point of origin, and landed around 2:40 pm without problems at the Albuquerque International Sunport, where the police were waiting for it. The protagonist of the incident was arrested on the spot.

An airline spokesperson referred to the incident as “a cabin disturbance involving a disruptive customer.”

The flight left for Chicago again an hour later.

Etkind, a Barstool Sports host known as “The Wonton Don,” revealed on his Twitter account that he was one of those who helped subdue the man who tried to “aggressively open the plane door.”

“Me and five other guys had to drag him into the hallway, tape his legs, and put flex cuffs on him. I landed safely at ABQ, but SHIT,” he posted.

A passenger said that the man shouted “I want to get out” while they held him down.

Blaze Ward, another of the travelers who helped subdue the man, told KOAT-TV that the subject “resisted” although he did not inflict blows.

“He didn’t bite, he didn’t kick, he didn’t nudge, but he definitely continued trying (to open the door) until we forced him to release the lever,” he clarified.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced an investigation.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico told Business Insider that no charges had been filed in connection with the incident.