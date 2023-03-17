Man United join race to sign Jude Bellingham – Reuters

The January transfer window may be closed across Europe, but teams are looking into the summer and plenty of gossip is circulating. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Man United join Man City, Liverpool and Real Madrid in race for Bellingham

Manchester United ready to join race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellinghamwith the England international still uncertain about his future, according to The Telegraph.

The report reveals that the Red Devils will join Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid in their pursuit of signing the 19-year-old, with Borussia Dortmund valuing Bellingham at a minimum of £110million. The German side still hope to keep Bellingham at the club for at least one more season, but interest is high from many top European clubs.

Finances could limit Man United’s chances of signing the former Birmingham City midfielder, however, with the club eyeing a top striker as a priority this summer. Despite this, manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be aware that he needs to strengthen in midfield if Man United are to put up a serious title challenge next season. The report states that Ten Hag sees the teenager as a generational talent, who could become captain in the future.

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with Bellingham, with the Reds due to undergo a midfield overhaul this summer with the likes of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain et Near Keïta ready to leave Anfield. However, a potential stumbling block for Liverpool could be the lack of Champions League football next season, with manager Jurgen Klopp’s side currently six points clear of the top four, albeit one game less against the United. Spurs, fourth.

Manchester City also have a strong interest in Bellingham and could top any offer made with the potential transfer out of Bernardo Silva help fund this.

Jude Bellingham has been linked with a number of top Premier League clubs, and Manchester United have emerged as potential favourites. Lars Baron/Getty Images

PAPIER GOSSIP

– Declan Rice is considered by Chelsea as the Blues seek a defensive midfielder this summer, according to Ciel German Florian Plettenberg. As the England international enters the final 12 months of his contract at West Ham United, the Hammers could be forced into a sale this summer to avoid losing the 24-year-old on a free transfer. However, Rice was also heavily linked with Arsenal in January meaning Chelsea will likely face stiff competition to sign the Englishman.

– Al-Ittihad will try to sign Eden Hazard in the summer, if they cannot secure the services of Wilfried Zahaaccording Ekrem Konour. It has been reported that Al-Ittihad have offered Zaha a lucrative deal for next season but the Crystal Palace striker is reportedly considering his options, with a move to one of Europe’s top clubs desired. As a result, Real Madrid’s Hazard could be an option for Saudi Arabia, with the Belgium international running out of contract next June, forcing The whites in a move this summer if they want to take advantage of their deal with the 32-year-old.

– Juan Foyth et Vitor Roque have been named as two high-priority signings for Barcelona this summer as the Catalan giants seek to limit summer spending, signals AS. Due to financial issues, alongside the need to adhere to LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play rules, it is believed that Barcelona are only considering signing two players for a fee. The report reveals that Villarreal’s Foyth has a €54m release clause, while Roque could set the Spanish giants back €40m. Barcelona will try to reduce the financial damage of both, by including installment payments.

– Victor Osimhen are eager to move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea interested, but Bayern Munich are also keen on the Napoli striker, reports Florian Plettenberg. The tweet reveals that while the 24-year-old isn’t against a move to the Bundesliga giants, a deal is unlikely to materialize due to the financial arrangements of a potential transfer. Instead, a move to the Premier League looks more likely as many clubs in England’s top flight seek to sign a top striker in the summer transfer window.

– Manchester United are ready to offer Internazionale a swap deal to secure the services of Denzel Dumfries while unloading Victor Lindeloff to the Italian giants, according to Football Insider. The report says United could not afford a deal for Dumfries in January, and with Inter believed to be admirers of Lindelof, a swap deal is seen as an ideal arrangement for the two clubs. With Milan Skriniar Due to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, defensive reinforcements are a priority for Inter in the upcoming transfer window.