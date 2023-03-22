Man Utd: Qatar will make a record offer!

After a cautious first tender, the candidates for the takeover of Manchester United, including Qatar (via the Qatar Islamic Bank) and the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, have until Wednesday 10 p.m. to submit a second offer which will have to be closer to the amount expected by the owners, the Glazer family. According to Sky Sports, there will be between five and eight offers submitted.

To beat the competition, the Qataris are ready to submit a record offer for a collective sports club in the world, according to the British media. And they would also be extremely confident, according to the BBC. As a reminder, the most expensive club in history has been Chelsea since its acquisition in May for 4.8 billion euros by Todd Boehly. This time, MU could be sold between 6 and 6.5 billion euros.