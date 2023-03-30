Man Utd: Schneiderlin’s regrets

Loaned by Nice to Western Sydney Wanderers FC in Australia, Morgan Schneiderlin (33) spent 18 months at Manchester United between 2015 and 2017. A short and painful experience evoked by the French midfielder.

“I realize that if I had played to my full potential I wouldn’t be in Australia right now. Maybe I would still be Manchester United. When I signed I wanted to be a legend there. , said the Alsatian for the Daily Mail. It will be hard until the end of my life. My friends ask me why I say that. But I know myself, I know what I can bring. This period Manchester me touched for a long time in my career. I was frustrated that I couldn’t contribute everything I could.”

“It was not only the fault of the coach (Van Gaal, editor’s note) but also mine. I did not have the same role as at Southampton. I felt limited in my game. wanted to change things. I no longer thought for myself but to please him. I wanted to do so well,” sighed Schneiderlin.