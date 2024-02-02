“Managing to reinvent yourself is what helps you continue living”

Bearing the surname Veloz has been very difficult for Ramoncitin Velozbut at the same time it is a pride because he belongs to a family of great artists.

In Miami the Cuban actor started washing carsbut little by little he made his way on television and resumed his career.

These days Ramoncitín Veloz stars the Serie Taxi therapy of Pronyr TV in which he plays Ramiro, a man who after losing his job as a psychoanalyst is forced to reinvent himself and ends up becoming a taxi driver.

Ramoncitín Veloz in the Taxiterapia series

However, in Ramiro’s taxi, passengers will not only be able to make their trip, they will also receive therapy.

In this interview Ramoncitín Veloz shares what the experience of starring in this series was like, tells details of the challenges he has faced in his career and the opportunity to act alongside his father and talks about the doors he has opened the platform Pronyr TV for Cuban artists and public in exile.