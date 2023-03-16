Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are interested in a world champion for next season

Manchester City’s main objective is to win the UEFA Champions League this season and is waiting for the draw for the quarterfinals to meet its rival in the next stage like the rest of the tournament. At the same time, he is fighting to lift the Premier League title once again in what has been a difficult season in English football.
This is causing the highest offices of the sky blue team to already be thinking about incorporations for the 2023/24 campaign. Among all the names that appear in the folder, that of a world champion in the Qatar 2022 World Cup stands out and that is Alexis Mac Allister, who is shining at Brighton.
The midfielder who played for Argentinos Jrs and Boca in the Argentine League is closely watched by the main British clubs after having displayed the best football of his career in the tournament that allowed Argentina to put the third star on their chest. Alexis established himself in the starting eleven after Lo Celso’s injury and is now considered an untouchable in Lionel Scaloni’s starting eleven.
During the last transfer market, there was a lot of rumor about a possible departure, especially to Chelsea where Graham Potter (the manager who took him to the Premier League) is located, but the midfielder had no intention of leaving the white and blue team. in the middle of the season where they are looking to qualify for the European Cups for the first time in their history, taking into account that just over 6 years ago they were going up to the Premier League.
As it became known in recent months, it is the one that Brighton knows about the interest of the biggest teams in the most important league in the world and that it will be very difficult for them to retain the world champion for next season. In addition, Mac Allister has commented that he feels in a position to take a leap in quality in his career and compete in the best teams. Obviously, the value of the transfer would exceed €60 million and would become the most expensive sale in Brighton’s history.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar changed Alexis Mac Allister’s life, but his performance on the pitch is making him one of the best, and most complete, midfielders in the world of football.