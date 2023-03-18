Manchester City has the most expensive squad in the world: who makes up the Top 10

European football has become a constant showcase for great talents from different parts of the world. The most important institutions in France, England, Italy, Spain and Germany bring together figures who earn large salaries and are required by any team.

Such is the case, as reported by El Cronista (See: https://eleconomista.com.ar/deportes/el-top-10-planteles-mas-valiosos-mundo-n60670), from the Football Observatory of the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES Football Observatory), a ranking of the most expensive teams in the world was made.

Who takes the lead is Manchester City, a team led by Pep Guardiola and in which Julián Álvarez, the former River striker, is found. In his squad he has 46 players valued at US$1,559 million.

Then it is followed in this ranking by the powerful Barcelona of Spain, with a team that has 40 professionals and adds US$ 1,452 million.

The TOP 10: most valuable teams

– Manchester City (England): 46 players / US$ 1,559 million

– Barcelona (Spain): 40 / US$ 1,452 million

– Real Madrid (Spain): 46 / US$ 1,196 million

– Arsenal (England): 47 / US$ 1.110 million

– Chelsea (England): 51 / US$ 1,068 million

– Liverpool (England): 44 / US$ 1,007 million

– Bayern Munich (Germany): 42 / US$ 992 million

– Paris Saint-Germain (France): 39 / US$ 795 million

– Manchester United (England): 43 / US$ 771 million

– Leipzig (Germany): 32 / US$ 723 million