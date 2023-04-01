Manchester City vs Liverpool | Where to watch the Premier League game live?

The 29th round of the Premier League brings a game to follow this weekend. This Saturday (1), Manchester City and Liverpool face each other at the Eithad Stadium, at 8:30 am (Brasília time). in one of the most anticipated matches of the season, even with the clubs in very different situations during the season.

For the first time in years, Manchester City and Liverpool are not battling it out for the Premier League title. In the 2022/2023 season, only the Citzens are at the top of the table, following the leader Arsenal with eight points less (and one game to play), while the Reds are in a boring 6th place.

Liverpool’s performance can be explained by several factors. The main thing, of course, was the numerous injuries in the season, which affected Jürgen Kloop’s short squad. In the case of Pep Guardiola’s team, there is the expectation for another decision in the Champions League in the quarterfinals, when they will face Bayern Munich. In the national championship, however, a certain irregularity at the beginning allowed Arsenal, the great surprise of the year, to take off at the top.

This Saturday’s clash could give the Reds an extra boost, who are still looking for a place in next year’s Champions League. For City, the mission is not to let Arsenal go even further at the top.

Manchester City v Liverpool: Possible Lineups

Manchester City (Technician: Josep Guardiola)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; Rodri, Rico Lewis; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland.

Liverpool (Technician: Jurgen Klopp)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Cody Gakpo, Fabinho, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Where to watch?

To watch the game between Manchester City and Liverpool for the 29th round of the Premier League, fans will have only one option: Star+ streaming, from the Disney group. The broadcast will be commanded by ESPN’s team of professionals. The game, it is worth remembering, is very early: 8:30 am (Brasília time).

