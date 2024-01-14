Manchester United draws with Tottenham in the presence of its new owner

MANCHESTER.- Sitting next to Alex Ferguson in the directors’ box at Old Trafford, Jim Ratcliffe, witnessed a match live Manchester United for the first time since he closed the agreement to buy 25% of the shares of the club he loves and which he intends to return to glory.

If you didn’t already know, The reconstruction will take quite some time.

The 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the Premier League confirmed the present of United, a team capable of brilliant passages of football, but that in general terms breaks down and is surpassed by its rivals.

United’s goals, courtesy of Rasmus Hojlund y Marcus Rashfordwere works of art at the beginning and end of the first half.

Manchester United (4).jpg Manchester United fans unveil a banner calling for the complete sale of the team before the match against Brentford, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. AP Photo/Jon Super

In between, the defensive work left a lot to be desired and the Brazilian Richarlison scored with a header to make it 1-1 Tottenham. The Spurs declared the final tie when barely 50 seconds had passed in the complement, after another slip from the defense allowed the Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur appeared with absolute freedom in the United area to beat the goalkeeper Andrew Onan.

The result left United in seventh placeeight points behind the first five, the area from which the five representatives of England in the next Champions League.

Tottenham is among them — in fifth place — after a notable performance despite the absences of several key players, such as James Maddison, Son Heung-min e Yves Bissoumawhose comebacks could catapult the Spurs into the top competition Europa.

New era for Manchester United:

Ratcliffe, the owner of the petrochemical giantINEOS, closed an agreement last month to acquire a minority stake in United and will be in charge of the club’s football operations. The agreement was for 1.3 billion dollars and will invest 300 million in the Old Trafford stadium.

The pact requires the approval of the Premier Leaguesomething Ratcliffe said on Sunday should crystallize next month.

“I’ve done some fantastic things, but this tops it“, the British billionaire told the press prior to kickoff.

Timo Werner debuted for Tottenham and provided the assist for Bentancur’s goal.

Source: AP