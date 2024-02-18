Manchester United maintains its victorious course

LONDON -. He Manchester United achieved his fourth consecutive victory in the Premier League by winning 2-1 on the field of the newly promoted Luton, this Sunday on the 25th round of the English championship.

The ‘Red Devils’, who remain in sixth position, are three points behind Tottenham (5th), who lost at home to Wolverhampton (1-2) on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s men are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions (six wins and one draw).

In the league, they fly towards the noble zone with four consecutive victories, with eleven goals scored.

Luton, for its part, is 17th and fighting to avoid relegation, which Everton (18th) marks and from which it is one point away.

At Kenilworth Road, Manchester United opened the scoring in the first minute after an error by Jamaican Amari’i Bell, who gave the ball to Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, who did not forgive by avoiding the exit of Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski (1).

Hojlund again doubled the difference by deflecting a shot from Argentine Alejandro Garnacho (7) without much danger with his chest. The Dane, aged 21 years and 14 days, became the youngest player in history to have scored in six consecutive games in the Premier League.

But the locals reduced the score seven minutes later through center forward Carlton Morris, with a header, after a shot by the Dutch Tahith Chong that was rejected by an opponent (14). Three goals in the first quarter of an hour predicted a spectacle that would not ultimately occur.

“We are back in the race (…) Every game is a final to get closer” to the Champions zone, from which they are five points away, said Ten Hag, who assessed Hojlund: “He doesn’t get nervous or lose confidence “I’m sure he will score even more.”

Hours earlier, Brighton (7th) punished another recently promoted team, Sheffield United (5-0), with a double from Simon Adingra, the new African champion with the Ivory Coast.

Sheffield, bottom of the table, played with ten men from the 13th minute due to the expulsion of defender Mason Holgate.

The 25th round will conclude on Monday with Everton-Crystal Palace.

Source: AFP