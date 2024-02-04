Manchester United subdues West Ham, but loses a star

MANCHESTER-. Alejandro Garnacho scored Manchester United’s second goal sat down on a commercial and asked Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo to accompany him.

It was an image to fill the fans at Old Trafford with excitement: Garnacho, the 19-year-old Argentine winger; Hojlund, the 20-year-old Danish midfielder; and Mainoo, the 18-year-old English midfielder. All smiling.

After all, the future could hold bright things for United.

Hojlund celebrated turning 21 by scoring for the fourth straight game and Garnacho scored twice as United beat West Ham 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday for its second victory in three days.

United overtook West Ham to place sixth in the standings, but are six points behind Tottenham in fifth, which could be enough to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

Hojlund opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Garnacho increased in the 49th with a shot that deflected off Nayef Aguerd and surprised goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who had entered after Alphonse Areola suffered a blow to the head.

Garnacho sealed the victory by completing a counterattack in the 84th after an action in which substitute Scott McTominay took the ball away from Kalvin Phillips.

Lisandro Martínez out due to injury

The defender of the Manchester United Lisandro Martínez He would have suffered a serious injury to his right knee in only his fourth game after a long absence after undergoing foot surgery.

The Argentina international had to come off in the 70th minute of United’s 3-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday. He gave the impression that he bent his knee when he battled for the ball with West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal. Martínez tried to continue playing after receiving treatment but fell again and had to receive help to get off the court.

Martínez had just returned to play after a four-month absence. He was playing only his third game since his return.

“It seems like it’s a bad thing,” United coach Erik ten Hag said. “”We will have to wait, have the correct diagnosis in the next few days and see the result. I hope it’s not something very serious, we’ll just have to pray. He put so much effort into coming back.”

Source: AP