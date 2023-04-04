Manchester United’s possible lineup to face Brentford: Ten Hag and Rashford want to play in the UCL

Manchester United will face Brentford next Wednesday, April 5, in a match that could be decisive for their aspirations in the Premier League. The team led by Erik Ten Hag will seek to obtain the three points to continue in the fight to ensure their presence in the next edition of the Champions League. Next, we will analyze the possible alignment that Manchester United could present in this match.
BY: David De Gea– The Spanish goalkeeper is one of the indisputable players in the Manchester United lineup. His experience and safety under the sticks are essential for the team. De Gea has been showing a high level in recent games and it is expected that he will continue to be a bulwark in goal.
LD: Diogo Dalot– The Portuguese full-back has had an irregular season, alternating good performances with less outstanding ones. However, his ability to project himself in attack and his speed make him an interesting option to face Brentford. The presence of him in the field could generate problems in the rival defense.
DFC: Raphael Varane– Varane has been adapting well to the team and to the English league, showing his quality and experience in every game. His ability to come out with the ball under control and his defensive solidity make him a key player in the lineup.
CB: Lisandro Martinez– His ability to play in several defensive positions and his good turnover make him an interesting option to face Brentford.
LI: Luke Shaw– The English left-back is one of the best players of the season at Manchester United. Shaw has been showing a great level in defense and attack, generating many scoring options.
MCD: Fred– The Brazilian midfielder is one of the hardest-working players in the Manchester United squad. His ability to recover balls and his vision of the game make him a fundamental piece in the Ten Hag scheme. Fred has been showing a high level in recent games and it is expected that he will continue to be important in the match against Brentford.
MCD: Scott McTominay– The Scottish midfielder is another of the team’s most hard-working players. McTominay has a great physical display and a good ability to recover balls. In addition, his presence in midfield allows the team to balance. He is expected to be a key player in the line-up against Brentford. Eriksen is still injured.
MCO: Bruno Fernandes– The Portuguese midfielder is one of the most unbalanced players in Manchester United. Fernandes has a great vision of the game and an impressive goalscoring ability.
DC: Marcus Rashford– The English striker is one of Manchester United’s attacking references. Rashford has great speed and the ability to unbalance opposing defenses. He is expected to be one of the most important players in the line-up against Brentford. He is the star.
EI: Jadon Sancho– His ability to unbalance rival defenses and generate scoring chances make him an interesting option to face Brentford. The Londoners stand out for their ability to concede few goals.
ED: Antony– Antony has great dribbling skills and speed, which makes him a dangerous option in attack. The presence of him in the field can generate imbalances in the rival defense. We see him starting from home. His campaign is full of ups and downs.
Goalie: By Gea
Defenses: Lisandro Martínez, Shaw, Varane and Dalot
Midfielders: McTominay, Fred and Fernandes
Forwards: Rashford, Antony y Sancho
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked