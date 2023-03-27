Mancini, surrendered to Retegui: “We were looking for a scorer and we already found him”

The coach of the Italian national team, Roberto Mancini, highlighted the performance of the Tigre striker, Mateo Retegui, who scored in his first two matches with the “azzurra” shirt, and remarked that they were “looking for a scorer, and they have already found him “.

“Retegui is a goalscorer that we were looking for and we found him,” Mancini declared at the press conference after the 2-0 victory over Malta, in which the Argentine scored the first goal for the Italians with a header.

“And that goal that he scored today also served to open the game,” Mancini said. The other goal was in his debut against England, as a local, which ended in a 2-1 defeat last Thursday at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, of the Napoli club.

Thus, the Tigre forward entered the select group of four players who scored goals in their first two games in Italy: Giorgio Chinaglia, Enrico Chiesa and Riccardo Orsolini.

“But in any case, you have to keep in mind that Mateo still needs time to adapt to his group of teammates and to European football,” added Mancini, who also coached Argentine strikers like Sergio Agüero and Carlos Tevez.