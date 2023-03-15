Maneskin will return to CDMX to give a concert (check here the pre-sale information and more)

The concert schedule (which you can check in its entirety here) continues to fill up and wait for one of the sensational bands of the moment to join the calendar. Maneskin returns to CDMX for a concert next Octoberthis as part of the tour of his recent record material.

Maneskin. Photo: Getty.

Maneskin returns to CDMX in October 2023

If we are sure of anything, it is that Maneskin have become one of the most popular rock bands of the moment. After winning the Eurovision contest in 2021 with the song “Zitti e buoni”, these Italians have only seen their career grow with tours, collaborations and new record releases and more.

In fact, little by little they have opened their tours to other countries, which brought them to Mexico City just in October 2022 to play at the Pepsi Center WTC in a show that was crazy. And since the Mexican public is one of the coolest, the group already has a new date ready for the current year.

Maneskin will return to CDMX for a concert in the Palacio de los Deportes on October 20, this as part of the Rush World Tour, with which they come to promote the album Rush! released in January. The album has been well received by critics, maintaining the glam rock and hard rock with pop touches of the band, in which Tom Morello also collaborates.

This is the pre-sale data for the Maneskin concert in CDMX

Are you ready to see Maneskin at his concert back to CDMX? We also. So it’s time to go out of the way for a little bit… Pre-sales for the show will begin next Friday, March 17.

Here we will update the price as soon as it is announced, so that you can prepare cool with all this. Here below we leave you the flyer and all the vibes…. Excited for the return of the Italians?

Maneskin will give a concert again in CDMX in 2023. Photo: OCESA.

