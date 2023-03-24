Manouche Jazz Festival takes place in May in Almada

A The opening of the event, on the 18th, is in charge of the quartet Miss Manouche, formed in 2014, inspired by the jazz composer Django Reinhardt (1910-1953), a Belgian musician of gypsy ethnicity, who created a style of fusion of gypsy music with the Jazz.

This quartet, formed by Ian Mucznick (voice and acoustic guitar), João San Payo (voice and acoustic bass), Luis Bastos (voice and clarinet) and Alcides Miranda (acoustic guitar), recreates the radio hits of the 1910s and 1920s.

The following day, the guitar duo Mano a Mano, made up of the Madeiran brothers André and Bruno Santos, will perform, followed by the French guitarist Tchavolo Schmitt.

Guitarist and composer Bruno Santos (born in 1976) was pedagogical director of the Luiz Villas Boas Jazz School, at the Hot Clube de Portugal, and directs the Jazz Septet at the Hot Clube. In his own name he edited the albums “Wrong Way” (2005), “TrioAngular” (2007), “Ensemble” (2013) and “Caixa de Música” (2013).

Guitarist André Santos (1986) completed his master’s degree at the Amsterdam Conservatory and, in 2013, released his debut album, “Ponto de Partida”, accompanied by musicians Ricardo Toscano, João Hasselberg and João Pereira. The second album came out in 2016, “Vitamina D”, recorded as a trio with Tristan Renfrow (drums) and Matt Adomeit (bass).

On the 20th, the Anglo-French jazz violinist Daniel John Martin and Romane, artistic name of the French gypsy guitarist Patrick Leguidecoq, born in Paris in 1959, will perform.

The Festival closes with Manouche Station and Dança Blues & Swing Lisboa.

Manouche Station emerged in 2015 on the initiative of musician João Novais and specialized in the interpretation of themes from the European jazz repertoire of the 1920s and 1930s, strongly influenced by the repertoires of musicians Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli (1908-1997).

Manouche Station is formed by João Novais (double bass), Gonçalo Mendonça (guitar), Paulo Rosa (guitar) and João Silva (violin), and will be accompanied by dancers from the Blues & Swing Lisboa dance school.

The Festival Manouche de Almada had a zero edition in 2021 and a first edition in May last year.

Also Read: Cid, Tozé Brito, Isaura and Gajo launch new works this Friday