Many youth players and even Amor and Thompson: Colo Colo’s list for the Copa Libertadores

Gustavo Quinteros defined a total of 38 soccer players who are registered to play the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, within which the presence of many youth players stands out, including Emiliano Amor and Jordhy Thompson.

Colo Colo refines its last details before embarking on a trip to Colombia to face Deportivo Pereira in the Copa Libertadores. The whites will have their long-awaited debut in the international competition with their second consecutive participation, adding confidence with the weekend’s victory to go in search of the three points as a visitor.

Colo Colo’s entry list for the Copa Libertadores

According to the information we were able to gather in DaleAlbo, Gustavo Quinteros defined a total of 38 footballers who were registered in the bases of the most important tournament in the South American continent in which there are some surprises within the list that you have to play each of the games.

The presence of the youth players is the one that takes over the vast majority of the power of this list of registered footballers. Among all the professionals who will be part of these months, there is the presence of Jordhy Thompson who was reinstated to training at the institution after being involved in an act of violence against women.

The albo youth squad received the approval of Quinteros to be considered in the Copa Libertadores, who explained that “The psychologist who is working with him issued a report concluding that the most efficient way for Jordhy to begin his recovery process is to reinsert him in his professional field, I agreed because it is the psychologist’s recommendation”revealed in conversation with LUN.

But it is not the only novelty that appears in the list of soccer players registered to compete in the international arena, because the presence of the Argentine defender Emiliano Amor also stands outwho is working on his recovery and is expected to be present for the second half of the year.

This is how the players who can be considered by the Colombian coach for each of the Copa Libertadores matches were defined, which will start this Wednesday with Colo Colo visiting Deportivo Pereira in Colombia starting at 10:00 p.m. in Chile .

Full list of players registered for Copa Libertadores