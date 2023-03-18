Maquiladora truck driver dies after colliding with train

Cuauhtémoc, Chih.- The driver of the truck from the Electrocomponentes company that collided on Friday noon with the railway in the vicinity of Anahuac, died while receiving medical attention, confirmed the Municipal Public Security Directorate.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Luis Fernando GF, was the most seriously injured of the 11 injured in the accident and died in the past few hours while being treated at the “Doctor Javier Ramírez Topete de Cuauhtémoc” General Hospital.

The events occurred around 1 in the afternoon, when the truck carrying employees of the Electrocomponentes de Chihuahua maquiladora crossed the tracks at the entrance to the sectional, without noticing that a freight train was coming towards Cuauhtémoc to Chihuahua.

The event generated an intense mobilization on the part of various relief forces, who removed 11 injured people to transfer them to different hospitals in the area.