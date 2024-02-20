Mar Flores and Terelu Campos: the disagreement between the mothers of Carlo Costanzia and Alejandra Rubio

For the second consecutive week, Carlo Costanzia and Alejandra Rubio once again star on the cover of Semana magazine. The couple, who appeared kissing passionately on one of their first dates seven days ago, are out walking in the park with the actor’s dog. The two make affectionate gestures at each other, as shown by the fact that the television woman is wearing Costanzia’s coat to protect herself from the cold.

More about Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia The mother of the As es la vida collaborator has reminded her daughter that in the face of the media spotlight she must remain firm and calm.

The actor has answered Let’s See’s questions and has updated the status of his relationship with Terelu Campos’ daughter.

While the two seem to dodge the issue, ask for prudence and respect in order to live the attempted history they intend to create, the focus now shifts to their respective mothers. And Terelu Campos and Mar Flores, who if the romance between their children were to bear fruit, would be in-laws, have maintained a well-known enmity for years.

To know where the story comes from, you have to go back to 2002. Nuria González, one of Terelu’s best friends, married the late businessman Fernando Fernández-Tapias, who years ago had had a brief relationship with Mar Flores.. In fact, this romance broke up because the model was unfaithful with Alessandro Lequio.

Related news

The friendship between the communicator and González was so close that Terelu also became very good friends with Fernández-Tapias. And it is precisely for this reason that I never ended up being in good harmony with Mar Flores, whose scandal made headlines in gossip magazines and also affected a later affair with Cayetano Martínez de Irujo.

First words about his children

While Mar Flores has not spoken publicly about her son’s new dream, Terelu Campos does not seem to see this relationship particularly well. Terelu is much more uncomfortable than Mar and does not handle it as naturally. He believes that the photographs were produced after a tip-off to the press and does not view this relationship favorably. The fact that Costanzia wears a telematic bracelet and has to go every night to spend the night in a center after being accused of fraud It is something that would make him rule it out, they said from Espejo Pblico.