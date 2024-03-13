Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira reveal their baby’s face

MIAMI.- Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira They became parents of their first child in June. son in common And nine months later, the famous couple has revealed the little boy’s face.

“Happy nine months, my everything. Mommy and daddy love you,” the former beauty queen wrote on Instagram, revealing the child’s face.

In the photograph, the little boy is seen posing with some Nike sports shoes, covered in a sweater and hat of the same tone. As she looks at the camera, Nadia and Marc’s son smiles slightly.

After the physical revelation of the baby, the comments were immediate and hundreds of people and celebrities expressed their feelings.

“It’s a doll,” said journalist Mara Celeste Arrars.

“Blessings,” said singer India Martínez.

“Granny love,” commented Nadia’s mother, Ludy Ferreira.

“Beautiful thing,” said model Stephania Stegman.

Marc Anthony’s seven children

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced the birth of their son on June 18, 2023.

“God’s times are perfect. Happy Father’s Day,” the salsa singer wrote on Instagram, showing a black and white photo of him holding the baby; while Nadia holds the hand of her firstborn.

This was how the performer of hits like It was worth it, living my life y Now who He became a father for the seventh time. The 55-year-old singer-songwriter has six children from his previous relationships: Arianna Muiz-Rosado and Alex Chase Muz-Rosado, from his relationship with Debbie Rosado; Cristian Muz Torres and Ryan Muz Torres, fruits of his marriage to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres; and the twins Emme Maribel Muiz and Maximilian David Muiz, children he had with Jennifer López.