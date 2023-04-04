Marcelo Barticciotto does not see Colo Colo without Leonardo Gil in midfield: “It is essential”

While Colo Colo is preparing for what will be his debut in the Copa Libertadores, his victory against Huachipato continues to generate comments and it was, in this context, that Marcelo Barticciotto analyzed what happened in Talcahuano and took advantage of supporting Leonardo Gil.

Colo Colo has his mind set on what will be his debut in Copa Libertadores 2023 when he faces Deportivo Pereira as a visitor. The Albos arrive with full confidence after the victory against Huachipato, a match that served to find new variants and a new scheme with a line of 3 defenders in the background that, although they had already seen minutes against Colón de Santa Fe in a friendly, It was the first time that he dealt in the National Championship.

And the new scheme paid off. The Eternal Champion did not experience too many anxieties in the defensive aspect and, although he did not generate as much in attack, was able to get the game ahead facing one of the leaders of the competition and that he only registered one defeat in the tournament.

Marcelo Barticciotto highlights the importance of Leonardo Gil

Many were satisfied with what was shown by the cast of Macul and one that highlighted this line of 3 was Marcelo Barticiotto. On ESPN’s Equipo F program, he pointed out that Colo Colo “improved a lot defensively. The coach realized that this line of 3, plus the full-backs, plus the central midfielders, gives him a solidity that he had not had. Gustavo Quinteros has always said it, although he is an offensive coach, he builds the teams from back to front and it seems smart to me to look for a function from there ”.

But it went further. The idol of the Cacique took advantage of the instance to highlight the importance that Leonardo Gil has in the Popular network and, although he acknowledges that he is far from his best performance, he pointed out that He does not see “this Colo Colo without Gil. For me it is essentialbeyond its current level.

It is that, the 7 of the town recognizes that the team “lacks a game circuit, a greater sequence of passes in the middle, it does not have much of the ball, it lacks clarity from midfield forward.” However, he finds a possible explanation because “the midfielders are doing the defensive work. When Gil receives, the only option he has is to try to play with the forwards, because the wingers don’t pass. To play with this line of 3, wingers have to try to defend, close, but also give the offensive midfielder the chance to create a passing line and they still haven’t done that. Maybe it’s too fast for them to do it, because the team is just being put together.”

The truth is that Colo Colo will stand again with 3 defenders in the background to face Deportivo Pereira. Now, it only remains to know who will be the companion of Maximiliano Falcón and Ramiro González, since Matías de los Santos did not train normally on Monday, so it was Daniel Gutiérrez who completed the defense of the Eternal Champion.