Marcelo Corazza was transferred to be investigated in an investigation of corruption of minors | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday March 21, 2023 | 8:04 a.m.

After a six-month investigation and a series of raids that led to the arrest of Marcelo Corazza, the Justice will investigate the television producer. The process will be in charge of judge Javier Sánchez Sarmiento, who has at his disposal the winner of the first edition of the reality show Big Brother and three other detainees.

In this way, in the early hours of Tuesday, the magistrate will carry out the process in the case for “corruption of minors.” Before it, the detainee has the possibility of declaring or refusing to do so. Until then, both he and the other defendants will remain incommunicado.

After 7 in the morning this Tuesday, Marcelo Corazza was transferred to the Court where he will be investigated, and upon entering the establishment before consulting the media present at the scene, the defendant assured: “I am innocent.”

According to the investigation, this occurred with at least 11 victims in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and the provinces of Buenos Aires and Misiones from at least 1999 to date.

Sources in the case detailed what the group’s actions were like: “They denounced that a person, whom they could only identify by their first name, would have corrupted them when they were between 11 and 14 years of age. This person always carried out said activity with male minors only. Then, he prostituted them, obtaining his own economic benefits.

As part of the investigative work and as a consequence of the procedures, cell phones, computers, external disks, VHS cassettes, flash drives, and tablets were seized. This was the result of six raids, one of which occurred in the missionary city of Oberá, where FA, the alleged leader, was arrested and who was dismissed from a corruption case in that municipality.

Simultaneously there were proceedings in the Buenos Aires towns of General Pacheco and General Rodríguez, where AC and RM, who would work with the alleged leader, fell. While in Tigre is the house where Corazza was arrested: the police took four cell phones, a tablet, various notes, an external disk, 12 VHS and a flash drive.

Although up to now 4 people have been found, who would be the ones that made up the gang, the sources of the case consider that there could be more people involved: “The truth is that, from the evidence gathered and the testimonies, the investigators found other people who actively participated in this maneuver. One of them would be the former GH, as a client”. They also stressed that the organization had been operating “for more than 20 years,” which is why it is believed that there is still the possibility of obtaining even more witnesses, now of legal age.

Who is Marcelo Corazza?

Marcelo Corazza was currently working as a producer at Telefé, a channel in which he was in charge of numerous tasks in the Big Brother program. The detainee had his first contact with the program at the age of 29, when he worked as a physical education teacher and rugby coach. He then learned that the Dutch reality show would land in the country as a franchise and decided to sign up, although with no intention of becoming a celebrity.

Despite having passed different castings, he did not manage to be among the original participants but he did remain as a substitute. Thus, when Gustavo Jodurcha suddenly decided to resign from the competition, they called Corazza to be the replacement. His stay at the house was 68 days out of a total of 112 that lasted that historic cycle that was led by Soledad Silveyra.

It was then that he began his career in the media. At first he was the host of the children’s program Megatrix, together with Sabrina Carballo, and also of a solidarity cycle called Dar es Dar. But he was very affected by the high level of exposure that this new life brought him. Behind the camera, Corazza was part of different cycles of the channel, such as El Primero de Nosotros, Bartender, Quién es La Máscara and Pequeñas Victorias 2, among others.