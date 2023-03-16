March 17th is International Sleep Day / 3-phase preparation for good sleep with immediate and depot effect

MCM Klosterfrau Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

There is no question that good and sufficient sleep is essential. It’s not just the mind that comes to rest, there are also numerous processes in the body that are essential for staying healthy and regenerating. Unfortunately, falling asleep and staying asleep without problems is not a matter of course for more and more people.

Insomnia is not without consequences

In order to bring the importance of healthy sleep into the public spotlight, March 17, 2023 has been proclaimed International Sleep Day. A well-chosen point in time, because the days are getting longer and the changeover to daylight saving time is imminent. These two factors that can also affect our sleep quality. So it’s time to talk about the less pleasant aspects: insomnia, problems falling asleep and staying asleep, restless sleep. Sometimes there are serious health problems behind it that need to be clarified by a doctor. But even someone who is currently successful in their job, physically fit and mentally healthy can, at least temporarily, be affected by sleep problems. In stressful, professionally demanding phases, for example, it is often difficult to switch off the mental cinema and find the necessary rest when going to bed. This quickly leads to a vicious circle: the consequences of not getting enough sleep are noticeable, among other things, through irritability and a lack of concentration, making it even harder to cope with stressful everyday life. What many people don’t know: In the long run, poor sleep quality can also cause heart and circulatory problems and even promote obesity. However, many of those affected shy away from taking the pill, as the term “sleeping pill” is often associated with a strong drug that makes you tired until the next morning and can also lead to addiction. Medical advice can help with correct intake.

Natural ingredients in OYONO® are continuously released throughout the night

Fortunately, there is now much gentler support for minor sleep problems, such as OYONO®. The product contains the body’s own messenger melatonin, vitamin B6 and active herbal ingredients from valerian(1,2,3), lemon balm(1,2,3) and passion flower(2). These are combined into a 3-phase tablet, which releases the ingredients at different times, quickly and continuously during the night and thus makes them available. As a result, it can support not only falling asleep but also staying asleep(1,3). The immediate phase releases melatonin, valerian and vitamin B6 into the body within ten minutes of ingestion. The chronophase with hawthorn extract and lemon balm extract dissolves continuously. The depot phase ensures a controlled and delayed release of melatonin and passion flower over a period of up to eight hours. Through this finely timed release of the sleep-promoting plant extracts and melatonin, OYONO® can help you fall asleep(1), contribute to peaceful sleep(2) and promote sleeping through the night without interruption(3).

No habituation effect, no dependency

OYONO®’s fast and slow-release ingredients(1,2,3) can address issues that stand in the way of healthy, restful sleep – with just one pill and no habituation effect. This means that even when taken over a longer period of time, the dose does not have to be increased in order to achieve the same effect. Discontinuing OYONO®, for example when the stressful phase of life is over, is no problem thanks to the plant-based ingredients.

(1) Valerian and lemon balm help you fall asleep.

(2) Valerian contributes to sleep maintenance and relaxation. Lemon balm contributes to peaceful sleep and relaxation. Passionflower has a calming effect and supports peaceful sleep.

(3) Valerian and lemon balm help you sleep through the night.

