March 24: how transportation works in the City and what street closures there will be for the Memorial Day holiday

The subway will work with reduced hours

Following the holiday of March 24th for him memory daywhich commemorates a new anniversary of the 1976 coupservices and public transport in the Buenos aires city will be affected in their normal operation. In addition, different political and social groups mobilize through the streets and avenues of CABA to remember the date.

The columns of militants marching to the Plaza de Mayo concentrated on the Avenue of the Liberator, at the height of the former ESMA headquarters, and then head towards Plaza de Mayo. The largest group in La Cámpora, with maximum kirchner at the head, is in the front of the mobilization.

After 11:30 a.m., militants and leaders of that group began to march from the headquarters of the former ESMAin the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez, to the Plaza de Mayounder the slogans “Memory, Truth and Justice” and “Democracy without mafias”.

“Honoring Néstor is banking Cristina” and “Fight and come back, Cristina President”, say some of the posters displayed by the protesters.

In addition, from mid-morning they began to register, for their part, concentrations also in the Avenida 9 de Julio and Avenida de Mayo; San Martin Plaza (Talcahuano 550); he National Congress and the corner of Avenida de Mayo and Tacuari. The ultimate goal, to reach the vicinity of the Casa Rosada. Participating in the mobilizations are, among others, the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Nuevo MAS, the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo and the Left Front.

That is why for those who do not want to participate in the mobilizations, it is recommended not to circulate through Del Libertador avenues and basically through the Buenos Aires microcenter: the adjacencies of the avenues Leandro N. Alem, 9 de Julio, Avenida de Mayo, Belgrano, Corrientes, Diagonal Norte and Diagonal Sur, official sources told infobae.

The rallies and marches for March 24 began at mid-morning (Nicolás Stulberg)

As for the subwayfrom the City reported that It will work between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.. At this point it should be noted that initially the A line it was not going to work during the whole long weekend because of the work on the signal system that is being installed. However, to facilitate the movement to the Plaza de Mayo, it was decided that suspension of service It will be tomorrow and Sunday. Today it works normally for a holiday.

In the Metrobus on July 9, its circulation will be prioritized. The sources consulted by this means indicated that the bus lines 4 – 5 – 6 – 7 – 8 – 9 – 10 – 12 – 22 – 24 – 26 – 28 – 29 – 37 – 39 – 45 – 46 – 50 – 51 – 53 – 56 – 59 – 60 – 61 – 62 – 64 – 70 – 84 – 86 – 90 – 91 – 98 – 100 – 102 – 105 – 111 – 124 – 126 – 129 – 133 – 140 – 143 – 146 – 150 – 151 – 168 – 180 will be able to make changes to your route as needed.

will work the guards in public hospitals, the SAME emergency service and the Emergency Fever Units. In turn, the COVID-19 vaccinations (Club San Lorenzo, Islamic Center, Aristóbulo del Valle and Enrique Larreta Museum of Spanish Art) will remain open.

The public buildings will remain closeds. The Civil Registry will only work for death guards from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while waste collection will be on a regular basis. Similarly, metered parking will not apply and the vehicle may be left on the avenues and streets. where parking is prohibited on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, they clarify that It is not allowed to park on avenues or streets where it is forbidden to do it 24 hours.

Tolls operate normally and take weekend hours as peak hours. That is, from 11 to 15 in the direction of the Province of Buenos Aires and from 17 to 21 in the center of Buenos Aires.

Similarly, the bus lines and train branches that circulate through the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (BOTH) will work with the frequency and formations of the days Sunday.

