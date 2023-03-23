March with the entrance of Pluto in Aquarius that gives way to the transformation | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 23, 2023 | 11:15 a.m.

Saturn’s entry into Pisces that began on March 7 will move different areas with its influence on order and limits, another of the crucial movements of this new astrological year began on March 23 with the first entry of Pluto into the sign of Aquarius . It also occurs in a week marked by the autumnal equinox and the new Moon in Aries.

Pluto in Aquarius will bring with it a great revolution in tastes and hobbies. This movement profoundly affects social life, strong bonds are born that will last a long time, but the social nucleus becomes smaller and more select.

Beth Melot, an astrologer, spoke with the program Here we tell you about it by Radioactiva 100.7, who said “autumn has that imprint leading us to winter where there is more introspection, it should be accompanied by the weather, but in the north we know that we are in the strip tropical and there you don’t feel the change of season but there in other places you feel more and one can accompany the introspective atmosphere on an emotional level”.

“We are starting another season because it is accompanied by this New Moon that began on March 21 along with this equinox. A New Moon in the sign of Aries, we have very intense movements in the sky and we are going to feel that energy and we are going to live it. They start something, a new stage begins, a new cycle begins and it is very good, very powerful, to start what we have in mind to start with, ”he commented.

He also warned that this is a Moon of fire, it is accompanied by a very specific planetary transit that does not occur every year, which is the transit of Jupiter, a planet whose energy generates expansion, growth, amplitude, it is a very good time to start something very important that can be work, family, health, issues of thinking about one ”.

“It’s a very good energy this week, it would be great if we could take it and do this, encourage ourselves and make that leap because this Jupiter is very strong in Aries and it’s the last few months left, Jupiter was in Aries for a very short time, it passed very quickly over there, so we will only have until the first days of May, so this New Moon is the kickoff of what is to come in the next two years,” he said.

The specialist highlighted that 2023 closes with two new moons in the sign of Aries, one is the one on March 21, which has all this energy and the other will be between April 19 and 20, practically within a month, “then we are going to have another proposal for that new Moon in Aries because it will already be in relation to this Jupiter that is going to enter Taurus, so it means that we have to stop analyzing so much and see how I am doing next time to sustain it, that is the tranquility with which one has to start working because Jupiter, who is the ruler of Sagittarius, is closely related to faith”.

“Faith has to do with belief, with that certainty that faith has when one really believes in something, it is the empowering force for creation, so we trust that what was happening now is very good and we talk again inside of a month when we have the next New Moon and there we analyze with a little more criteria and perhaps in some cases it may happen that we say no this is not it, then I close and stop insisting, “he explained.

Pluto in Aquarius

This month of March is very strong due to so many energetic changes, “we were talking about the entry of Saturn into Pisces, which stays for two and a half years and now on March 23 Pluto enters the sign of Aquarius, which is another energy that is going to stay there for 20 years”.

“Pluto is the ruler of the Scorpio sign and the proposal is the beginning of transformative processes, this happens at a collective, social, global level, so we are going to see a lot of changes in technological matters, the new spaces at a group level, because Aquarius, it is the people, it is the massive and Pluto is the great destroyer”, Melot differentiated.

It should be remembered that Pluto was in Capricorn for the last 15 years and brought down all the economic structures, there was a great movement worldwide and also issues such as the covid, because it is related to viruses, bacteria, causes the possibility of death, that is why the transformative process, “because death is really like a step to life and life is the step to death. The processes are internal, the processes are long, but these structures, both personal and collective, collapse so that something new can appear”.

Finally, he stressed “there is nothing bad and there is nothing good, what there is is a movement and each one will experience it according to their level of perception.”