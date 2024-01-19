Marieta, from The Island of Temptations, talks about her true profession after her latest controversy on the program

Marieta and Lex landed on The Island of Temptations after one of the main couples, Alba and Rober, decided to leave the program after forty-eight hours of adventure. Against all odds, Marieta became the first participant to fall into temptation with Sergio sounding the red alarm for the first time in this edition.

A few hours before, the contestant exploded when she saw the images of her partner in a very affectionate attitude with one of the temptresses from the other villa, Gabriela. The woman from Elche showed great anger when she realized that she knew the single woman from the area and from the night. Some words that all the spectators interpreted as that they both knew each other from some nightclub or pub, and that Marieta worked there. However, nothing could be further from reality.

After reading many comments on social networks, Marieta has decided to speak out on her TikTok account and clarify what her true profession is. I am a nurse’s assistant. Now I work in a clinic, but when Temptation Island was filmed I worked in a hospitalhe begins by saying.

So when he said that he worked a lot it wasn’t that he worked a lot at night because at the club he only did it on weekends. I meant that I worked a lot at the hospital.. He worked night shifts many days, many hours, he continues explaining.

MORE ABOUT ‘LIDLT’ Naomi Asensi reveals that Alba and Rober, as well as Andrea and Álvaro, will have to face breach of contract after leaving the Dominican Republic.

The winner of GH VIP 8 returns to her role as a collaborator in Mtmad’s En todos las salsas where she talks about her ex-partner’s new dream.

His studies

Additionally, Marieta tells what her training is. I studied to be a nurse’s assistant when I was seventeen because I wanted to be a nurse, but I didn’t want to get into the career until I saw what the deal was about in case I didn’t like it later, she says. Through vocational training, the contestant achieved her first job, so she no longer went to university. I have worked in the emergency room, in the ICU, in the delivery room, in the ward…specify.

It will be next Wednesday, January 24, when Telecinco broadcasts a new installment of The Island of Temptations. A chapter long awaited by everyone since will be the one to show Lex’s reaction after seeing the torrid images starring Marieta along with his tempter Sergio.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.